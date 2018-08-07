Fire crews and farmers join forces to tackle field fire near Ardley

A field caught fire on a farm in Ardley yesterday, Monday, afternoon.

Firefighters from Bicester, Kidlington and Oxford and special fire engines from Wheatley and Maidenhead, as well as farmers spent several hours fighting the blaze at Ashgrove Farm, from 1.40pm.

Firefighters tackling a fire on a farm in Ardley on August 6, at 1.40pm.

The fire spread rapidly across the two-acre field, which was being harvested.

The fire was next to the main Chiltern line to London and trains were cautioned due to the smoke. The B430 was also affected.

Firefighters used beaters, water backpacks and hose reels while farmers ploughed firebreaks and used slurry spreaders to dowse the edges with water.

Watch manager Lee Churchouse said: "At this incident, without the wind direction being in our favour and the invaluable and prompt response of more than one farmer, this could have continued to spread rapidly. If anyone sees a fire however large or small – a clear location of where it is, is invaluable and please report it without delay."

