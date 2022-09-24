Fire chiefs advise householders near Banbury area fire to stay in and close all doors and windows windows

A fire in Bloxham has resulted in advice for residents to stay in with doors and windows closed

The blaze is said to have broken out at units near Yew Tree Farm on the Ridgeway area of the village between 4am – 5am today (Saturday).

Fire officers put out a warning on Facebook. They said: “We are aware of an incident in Bloxham which has caused a plume of smoke to develop and due to a northerly wind it is travelling southwards.

"If you live in this area our current advice is to go in, stay in and tune in. Make sure to close doors and windows and consider turning air conditioning off.”