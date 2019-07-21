Fire and police attend blaze in Banbury

Fire appliances attended a blaze in Mascord Road, Banbury in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

The road, part of the Bretch Hill estate, was closed for the duration of the incident.

It is understood no one was hurt in the fire. Police officers supported Oxfordshire Fire Service in its work controlling and extinguishing the blaze.



Local councillor for Ruscote, Cllr Mark Cherry, said: "As Labour county councillor for Banbury Ruscote I want to say that without the valiant effort of Oxfordshire Fire Service, lives could have been lost at the Mascord Road property.

"Tthe ongoing professionalism and skill set of fire service personnel continue to save lives in Banbury and Oxfordshire and I want add thank to all Oxfordshire Fire officers who put there lives on the line everyday for the people of Banbury and Oxfordshire."