A historic horse-drawn fire engine from Middleton Cheney has left the village for possibly the last time as it will be pride of place at a museum.

The pump, which dates back to the 1830s, was taken to FireWorld Museum’s new base in Petersfield, Hampshire, on Saturday, May 26.

The fire engine was on loan at the museum’s original home in Weedon barracks from the late 1970s but returned in 2015 until the trust was ready to take it back.