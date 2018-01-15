Fight continues to save Brackley library

Brackley’s residents put on a show of force last week to highlight the importance of their library which is under threat of closure.

It follows a months long consultation process by Northamptonshire County Council into the proposed closure of 28 libraries across the county.

Save Brackley Library - Service users at Brackley Library are protesting the reduced hours that the Library will be open NO NAMES ALLOWED NNL-180115-090950009

Friends and volunteers of the library gathered inside to emphasise the importance of the library not just for readers but as a central hub for a variety of children and special needs groups.

Amanda Hewitt said: “We have a parent support group here in Brackley called Special Friends and represent 174 families, about 250 kids within that.

“We don’t have any local clubs open to us but the library has, for many years, ran sensory days, construction days and all kinds of activities during the holidays.

She added: “It’s the only facility within a 20 mile radius for them.”

Save Brackley Library - Service users at Brackley Library are protesting the reduced hours that the Library will be open NO NAMES ALLOWED NNL-180115-090914009

The public consultation ended on Tuesday with several money saving measures on the table.

Sue Sharps, library supporters club and town councillor said: “We’ve been downgraded from a large library to a medium library. That is our biggest threat.

Any of the large libraries are safe but we disagree with any libraries being closed.”

The findings of the consultation are expected within weeks.