Fifteen-year-old left with 'life-threatening' injuries after accident in Northamptonshire

A teenage boy was left fighting for his life after being involved in a collision with a car in Northamptonshire.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the 15-year-old was taken to hospital with "life-threatening injuries".

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101

"The teenager was crossing the A422 at Brackley, near the Hinton-in-the-Hedges turn, when the collision with a Ford Transit van took place at about 1pm on Saturday, February 3.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who have any information regarding it," the spokesman said.

Anyone with information can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615.