Festive spirit running strong at Banbury Co-op

Staff at Banbury’s Midcounties Co-operative have been helping to spread some Christmas cheer by raising much needed funds and donating food items to vulnerable people across the county.

The fundraising drive saw volunteers from Midcounties Food stores don white beards and red Father Christmas suits for a ‘Santa Dash’ through Banbury in aid of Katharine House Hospice.

The colleagues raised more than £400 for the charity and the funds will be used to provide specialist care for adults living with life-limiting conditions across Banburyshire.

Foodbank donation points have been moved to prominent locations in all stores to encourage shoppers to donate items including long life food, toiletries, party food and toys to be given as Christmas presents to disadvantaged children.

Midcounties employees have also been on hand at the Banbury Foodbank’s warehouse to help the organisation during the busiest time of year.

Sarah Williams, from Banbury Foodbank, said: “The final month of the year can create additional financial pressures for families.

“We aim to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy the festive season with good, nourishing food for themselves and their families.”

She added: “We’re really grateful to the support from The Midcounties Co-operative, both for the food items and their help handling the influx of donations in the warehouse.”

Stuart Newman, Banbury’s Co-op leadership team ambassador said: “We want to give something back to the communities that we serve at such an important time of year so this year we’re working hard to increase our foodbank donations and raise money for our charity partners with fun activities like the Santa Dash.

“We’re committed to supporting vulnerable members of the community by working with local organisations and charities and hope that our donations can make a difference this Christmas.”

Over 1,100 items have been donated so far.