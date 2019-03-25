Feline ‘Snip and Chip’ scheme launches next month

Cherwell Cats Protection, has teamed up with eight veterinary practices to launch a £15 cat neutering and microchipping scheme, valid throughout the month of April.

For only £15, from Monday, April 1, cat owners can have their pets spayed or snipped and chipped at participating vets with the remainder of the costs being covered by Cats Protection.

The participating veterinary practices teaming up with Cherwell Cats Protection within town are Banbury’s Hawthorne Lodge Vets, Vets4Pets and West Bar Veterinary Surgery in addition to Hook Norton Vets in Deddington.

If the cat or kitten doesn’t need both procedures, then owners also have the option of £5 microchipping or £10 neutering only.

All surgeries are to be performed between April 1 and April 30 and pet owners must live in postcodes OX5, OX15, OX16, OX17, OX25, OX26, OX27 or NN13 to be eligible.

The benefits of neutering are enormous as the most humane way to reduce unwanted pregnancies and making cats less likely to roam, to spray and to fight.

Microchipping allows the animals details to be stored in a national database enabling owners to be reunited with their cat should it go missing.