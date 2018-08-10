Fees waived during Katharine House’s Will Week

For one week in October Banbury area solicitors and Will writers will waive their fees for writing or amending a basic Will for donations to Katharine House Hospice.

If you’ve been thinking about making or amending a Will, there’s no better time to ensure loved ones are looked after according to your wishes, and help Katharine House at the same time.

In recognition of the time and expertise involved in preparing the Will, a donation in line with the fee normally charged by the participating practices is suggested.

The Will week runs from October 15 until October 19.

To find a participating solicitor or Will writer near you and book your appointment visit khh.org.uk/willweek.