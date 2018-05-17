Fears Bodicote will join Banbury if farm shop homes plan is passed

Fresh fears have been raised over Bodicote becoming part of Banbury with plans to build up to 52 homes on the site of a popular farm shop.

Developers, Hollins Strategic Land LLP, have put in a bid to Cherwell DC to demolish Bodicote Flyover Farm Shop and build homes there.

An 'illustrative masterplan' of the proposed homes on Bodicote Flyover Farm Shop. Photo: Hollins Strategic Land NNL-180517-103827001

Hundreds of homes are in the offing on land to the west of White Post Road after a successful appeal and residents feel swamped.

A concerned neighbour, who wished not to be named, said: “The development could see the end of Bodicote as a village.

“The current green space is a defining division between Banbury and Bodicote. If this goes ahead we will become another suburb of Banbury.

“With Longford Park and the approved development of White Post Road the infrastructure south of Banbury will just not cope with demand.

“The Oxford Road is already congested at peak times and this will cause additional traffic on residential streets.”

The development would be accessed from the roundabout at the top of White Post Road and would include 35 per cent affordable housing.

The developers argue it is sustainable due to other housing sites in Bodicote and described it as a ‘logical extension’ to the village.

The deadline for comments on the Bodicote application is June 4. To view the plans, reference 18/00792/OUT, click here.