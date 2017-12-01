Father Christmas returns to Hempton Christmas Bazaar

Father Christmas and his elves will be returning to Hempton’s Christmas Bazaar tomorrow (Saturday, December 2).

Last year Santa Claus popped in for the first time and enjoyed meeting the children so much he agreed to return.

Father Christmas has his own festive grotto in the grounds of Hempton Church so bring along your children to meet him and join in the fun at 11am.

There are lots of activities including face painting, making reindeer food and bauble decorating, plus a raffle with many prizes including a meal for two at Deddington’s premier pop-up restaurant, Knife & Fork.

Also home-made cakes, tombola and bric-a- brac, as well as soup and bacon rolls.

The ever popular ‘Select A Diary Date’ is back with a chance to win £50, and Katharine House Christmas cards are also on sale.

Funds raised will go towards the school room and church, the only public building in Hempton.