Father and daughter raise thousands for Horton and Mind with Paris Marathon

A father-daughter duo raised more than £18,000 for the Horton General Hospital and Mind by running the Paris Marathon.

Tom and Millie Purton, from Barford St John, completed the challenge together on April 14.

They were raising funds in memory of Tom’s brother and Millie’s uncle, Will, who died aged 55 in 2017.

Tom said: “Having suffered from mental health issues since his early 20s, Will died from physical complications arising out of his illness.

“He was kind, brilliant, funny, self-deprecating and unique, but most important of all he was a lovely brother, an adored son, uncle and friend.

“Will was looked after at the Horton with such warmth and empathy in his final weeks, so we wanted to say thank you to the staff there by taking part in the Paris Marathon.”

After the run, Millie added: “It was a truly incredible experience, although more painful than anything either of us have ever done!

“We both finished within a minute of each other, with me arriving in four hours 44 minutes and dad coming in at 4.45!

“The thought of our causes kept us both going the whole way through though.”

Hospital fundraiser, Gemma Cole, said: “Millie and Tom’s fundraising is utterly inspirational. We are so touched that they have chosen to support the Horton in this very special way.

“In the midst of the sadness of this loss it is good to know that Will received kind and compassionate care at the Horton – and we are incredibly grateful to Millie and Tom for taking on this challenge for the hospital.”