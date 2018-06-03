Farming celebration when HanFest returns next month

The celebration of all the fabulous food and drink produced in Banburyshire returns to Hanwell next month.

HanFest Food and Farming Festival supports farmers and producers from across the area with a fun-filled day in the village just north of Banbury on Saturday, July 14.

Livestock is at the heart of the festival NNL-180531-151232001

It is a chance to sample and buy the best food and drink, meet some friendly faces from the village farm, and get up close and personal with the talented producers, from yogurt makers to gin distillers.

There will be live folk music throughout the day, a village tearoom, hog roasts, the famous Hanwell pony and trap rides, craft stalls, locally-made ice cream and fun farm-themed activities for all ages.

From 6pm, the village will host a BBQ with live music into the evening.

Tickets are £2 for adults in the day and £12 in the evening but children’s entry is half price.

There will be plenty of treats on offer NNL-180531-151211001

For more information visit www.hanfest.co.uk or call 07828580040.