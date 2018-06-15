Farming celebration returns to Hanwell

The celebration of all the fabulous food and drink produced in Banburyshire returns to Hanwell next month.

HanFest Food and Farming Festival supports farmers and producers from across the area with a fun-filled day in the village on Saturday, July 14.

Organising committee member Chris Brant said: “This year is all about farming, supporting farmers and local produce, so it’s really exciting.

“We’ve got a good range of local producers making milk, yoghurt and gin, as well as local traders and musicians, so it should be a really good day.”

It is a chance to sample and buy the best food and drink, meet some friendly faces from the village farm, and get up close and personal with the talented producers, from yogurt makers to gin distillers.

There will be live folk music throughout the day, a village tearoom, hog roasts, the famous Hanwell pony and trap rides, craft stalls, locally-made ice cream and fun farm-themed activities for all ages.

From 6pm, the village will host a barbecue with live music into the evening.

This year, HanFest is supporting cancer charity Maggie’s.

Tickets are £2 for adults in the day and £12 in the evening but children’s entry is half price.

For more information visit www.hanfest.co.uk or call 07828580040.