Farmers come to the rescue following car crash on country lane near Banbury
Crews from Deddington Fire Station and Banbury Fire Station attended the accident that took place on Somerton Road in North Aston on Friday February 23.
Thankfully, the driver of the car was not seriously hurt and was helped out of their vehicle by local farmers who heard the accident.
The driver was taken into the care of the attending ambulance crew, and fire crews closed the road and worked to make the scene safe.
A spokesperson for Deddington Fire Station said: “Driving during the winter can present extra hazards, especially on rural roads.
"Allow extra braking time on wet roads, it takes twice as long to stop your car in wet conditions and 10 times on ice.
"Drive at an appropriate speed on winding country roads, remove any distractions from reach within your vehicle and focus on the road ahead.”