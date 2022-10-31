Banbury police appeal for information regarding missing young person Sam Stout.

In a statement released this lunchtime Thames Valley Police are asking for help to track down Sam Stout, who went missing from the Banbury area yesterday.

The police have said that Sam is believed to be in the Banbury area but does have links to Bicester and Oxford.

Sam’s dad said: “We are not angry with you Sam, we just want you home safe".