Family's appeal for help to find missing Banbury man
Banbury police have today (Monday) shared an appeal for a missing person.
31st Oct 2022, 2:01pm
In a statement released this lunchtime Thames Valley Police are asking for help to track down Sam Stout, who went missing from the Banbury area yesterday.
The police have said that Sam is believed to be in the Banbury area but does have links to Bicester and Oxford.
Sam’s dad said: “We are not angry with you Sam, we just want you home safe".
If you have seen Sam, call 101 with the reference 43220486949.