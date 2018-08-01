Family pay tribute to teenager who died in Bishops Itchington quarry

A tribute has been paid by family members of the 17-year-old who died in Bishops Itchington last week.

The family took to Facebook to confirm that the 17-year-old who was found in the Blue Lagoon area last Friday, was Luke Murphy.

Luke’s identity has not been formally released by the police.

The teenagers family, who are from Daventry have paid tribute on Facebook.

Family member Sandra Reid said: “It is with deep sadness that we sadly lost our precious son and brother Luke Murphy on Thursday July 26 in a tragic accident at the quarry at Bishops Itchington.

“We are awaiting the coroners inquest and ask for privacy until we have this.”

The family have also said that Luke’s funeral is due to take place on August 16 at Rugby Crematorium.