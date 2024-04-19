Family pay tribute to 'most caring little boy' who died in crash near Bicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teddy tragically died when the car he was travelling in collided with a motorcycle at the junction of Thame Road in Blackthorn.

His family said: “Teddy was the light of our lives and our entire world. He was the most beautiful little boy inside and out with the cheekiest smile.

“He was funny, loved to play tricks and so very clever.

The family of five-year-old Teddy Hickman has described him as 'the kindest soul and the most caring little boy' in a tribute paid to him.

“Teddy had the kindest soul, the most caring little boy who we will forever be proud of, the greatest privilege of our lives.

“He was loved by so many and brought immense joy to all our lives from the day he was born.

“We would ask for time and privacy to grieve the immeasurable loss of our little boy.”