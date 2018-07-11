Family fun day hoped to raise money for Adderbury boy’s wish to walk

Three more fundraising events have boosted a family’s appeal to give an Adderbury boy his wish to walk with a family fun day up next.

Billy Humphreys’ parents need to raise £85,000 to pay for surgery to correct a rare condition which means he cannot walk unaided.

Michael and Sue Horne before their hair cuts by Sarah Kirby from The Cutting Bar with Billy Humphreys cheering them on NNL-181007-145801001

A sponsored haircut by his aunt and uncle, a challenging trek by other family members and a charity golf day raised more than £7,000 for the appeal.

On Sunday, the family has organised a ‘fun day’ which everyone is invited to.

Billy’s mother Karen said: “People have been so lovely and we have been overwhelmed and more people are saying they want to do events.

“We were hoping to reach £20,000 by the end of the year but I think we’re going to smash that.”

The Sandstone Trail team at the start of the challenge NNL-181007-145750001

More than £2,000 was raised as Billy’s uncle Michael Horne had his long hair and beard shaved off and his wife Sue had her locks cut short at The Cutting Bar in Castle Quay Shopping Centre on June 24.

Billy made the first cut of his uncle’s hair, which he has been growing since he was given the all-clear from cancer six years ago, and Karen said it was an emotional day.

While a group of 12, including the five-year-old’s father, aunt and grandfather, took on a gruelling hike on the Sandstone Trail in Cheshire.

Karen said she was particularly proud of her father-in-law who finished the 18-hour walk at the age of 71.

(L-R) Pete Humphreys, his best friend of 40 years Ciaran Campbell and Pete's father Peter Humphreys during the Sandstone Trail hike NNL-181007-145739001

She also thanked Stanbra Powell estate agents, which chose their appeal as the benefactor of its annual golf day at Silverstone Golf Club on June 27.

One of the main fundraising events this year is hoped to be a Family Fun Day on Sunday (July 15).

Children’s entertainers, nail art, games, raffles, craft stalls and more will be at Banbury Academy from 11am to 3pm.

To donate or for more information about Billy’s cause, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/billyhumphreys.