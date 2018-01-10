Family and friends gather to say goodbye to Sam Kyme

It was an emotional day for Sam Kyme’s family and friends as they said goodbye at her funeral in Banbury this morning (Wednesday, January 10).

More than £50,000 has been raised by the community for the 34-year-old mother-of-two as she sought to secure her sons’ futures.

Sam Kyme's coffin is taken into St Mary's Church in Banbury for her funeral NNL-181001-120909001

Her coffin, with ‘Sam’ written in flowers on top, was taken into St Mary’s Church for the service before a private service at Banbury Crematorium and wake at The Church House pub.

Sam’s sister Pippa Hughes thanked everyone who donated and helped Sam and gave Banbury Guardian permission to take pictures.

