Families speak of their heartbreak and pay tribute to teenagers who died in Shipston crash

Tributes have been paid to the teenagers who died after a crash near Shipston.
Emergency services were called to a two vehicle collision on the B4035 Campden Road near Portobello Crossroads around 4.10pm on Friday (April 21).
Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda 'Tilly' Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, sadly passed away after the collision.
All three were sixth form pupils at Chipping Campden School, which has expressed its shock and grief.
The fourth occupant of the vehicle, Edward Spencer, remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
Three occupants in the second car – a woman and two children - all sustained serious injuries and are in a stable condition in hospital.
In a statement issued today, Harry's family said: "Our hearts are broken but our love for Harry will live forever.
"He was so kind in every way and carried with him a contagious smile that everyone around him loved so much.
"He will live on in everyone’s hearts and memories forever and never be forgotten."
Tilly's family said: "We are utterly devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl who made us so happy.
"Our hearts go out to all who knew her and will share this terrible pain. Thank you Tilly.
"We are blessed to have had you in our lives."
All the affected families continue to be supported by Warwickshire Police officers.
Due to safety concerns police are asking any floral tributes to be left at the base of the flagpole at Chipping Campden School on Cidermill Lane.
Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together the circumstances of the collision, and we are working with our partner agencies and the local authority.
“We would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have any information or dashcam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 248 of 21 April 2023.”