F1 champions recognised as 'jewel of south Northamptonshire's crown'

Formula 1 champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team were described as 'the jewel in the south Northamptonshire crown' during a celebratory evening with the council.

South Northamptonshire Council chairman Richard Dallyn hosted the evening with members of the five-time consecutive champions at the council offices in Towcester on January 29.

Cllr Dallyn welcomed senior management from both the Brackley and Brixworth bases along with representatives of the team’s apprenticeship programmes.

During the evening he said: “Having the F1 British Grand Prix at the world renowned Silverstone Circuit places the global limelight on the district.

"We are extremely fortunate history conspired to put the circuit where it is.

“Staying at the top of the F1 standings is somewhat harder. Frankly I am amazed at the levels the team goes to, to keep at the top and for so long.

“But it is that kind of commitment, a commitment to strive for better, to innovate and win that leads to success.

“Mercedes-AMG Petronas is very much the jewel in the south Northants crown.”

Mercedes chief operating officer Rob Thomas added that they were honoured to be recognised by the council and community at such a special occasion.