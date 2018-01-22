Eyes up for the RSPB’s annual survey

The world’s biggest wildlife survey will take place this weekend and everyone can join in.

The RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch will bring more than half-a-million people together to uncover what is happening in their garden and help create an annual snapshot of how UK birds are doing.

Now in its 39th year, the Birdwatch asks people to count the number of birds that visit their garden to help the RSPB build up a picture of how our feathered friends are doing at this time of year.

The survey will run from January 27 through January 29.

The data is used to learn how different bird species populations fluctuate and where in the country particular species are thriving.

In Oxfordshire last years most prevalent species were the common House Sparrow followed the Blackbird and Starling.

Daniel Hayhow, RSPB Conservation Scientist, said: “At this time of the year your garden has the potential to be a vital source of food and shelter for the garden birds we all know and love, from the flock of starlings at the feeder to the robin perched on the fence.

“The Big Garden Birdwatch is all about enjoying the wildlife that comes to you and it’s really as simple as spending an hour looking out the window.

He added: “You don’t need any special equipment, although a cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake might be helpful. At the end of your hour, send us your results to tell us what you saw.”

To take part in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch 2018, simply spend an hour over the weekend watching the birds in your garden, outdoor space or local park.

Once you have recorded the birds that make a visit, whether it’s a starling, sparrow or skylark, submit your results online at www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch.

To download or request a free information pack then click here.