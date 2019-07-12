Extinct Rebellion Banbury want to talk

The climate emergency activist group will be hosting a talk at the Cornhil Centre later this month.
XR Banbury will welcome Sarah Lunnon to the town from the central XR group who will present a talk on Tuesday, July 23 at the Castle Street centre.
Sarah will be talking about what's next for XR UK and how the Banbury group can mobilise for the Autumn Rebellion.
This is a chance for anyone who is interested to come and have a say in what happens next or learn more.
It is an open, free event and runs between 7pm and 9pm.
The Banbury group last made the headlines after staging a peaceful 'die in' at Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre to highlight animal extinction.