Extinct Rebellion Banbury want to talk

The climate emergency activist group will be hosting a talk at the Cornhil Centre later this month.

XR Banbury will welcome Sarah Lunnon to the town from the central XR group who will present a talk on Tuesday, July 23 at the Castle Street centre.

Extinction Rebellion are hosting a talk

Sarah will be talking about what's next for XR UK and how the Banbury group can mobilise for the Autumn Rebellion.

This is a chance for anyone who is interested to come and have a say in what happens next or learn more.

It is an open, free event and runs between 7pm and 9pm.

The Banbury group last made the headlines after staging a peaceful 'die in' at Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre to highlight animal extinction.