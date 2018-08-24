Excitement growing for first-ever jobs fair in Chipping Norton

Numerous businesses and organisations will be at the first-ever jobs fair in Chipping Norton next week to provide advice and offering employment.

Aldi, Soho Farmhouse, Penhurst Gardens Care Home and many more will be at Chipping Norton Town Hall for the free event from 10am to 4pm on Thursday, August 30.

A spokesman for Experience Chipping Norton, the community-led initiative which has organised the fair, said: “The fair has attracted key local employers, reinforcing the reputation of Chipping Norton as the working town of the Cotswolds.

“Although unemployment is relatively low in this area, there are people who have difficulty finding the right job. Equally, many organisations struggle to find the right people.

“The Chipping Norton Job Fair is set to change all that – bringing employers in the town and surrounding areas together with the local community in a low-key atmosphere.”

Find out more at the Facebook event page.