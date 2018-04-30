Excitement as work starts on Cropredy Cricket Club’s second pavilion

Work has started on a second pavilion at Cropredy Cricket Club, described as ‘the biggest project in its history’.

The new building will include a club room, with a kitchen and a bar, changing rooms with showers and a raised verandah for spectators.

A second pitch will accompany the pavilion as the club expands to meet the demand for cricket in the area.

Club spokesman Han van Reen said: “This is the biggest single project in the club’s history – to build a new second ground and pavilion adjacent to the current ground.

“We are delighted that work is now under way and are really looking forward to the finished results and what it will mean for the club.”

Cherwell District Council granted planning permission in January after two years of consultation and work.

Timber-framed buildings specialists Scotts of Thrapston is constructing the pavilion, working closely with structural engineers and energy assessors.

Scotts spokesman Richard Jarvis said: “Our in-house architect is working closely with the cricket club to offer a complete ‘turnkey’ service from concept to completion.

The superstructure is being manufactured at Scotts’ factory before it is delivered to the club in kit form and craned in place on site.

The work is hoped to be completed by August this year.