Ex-Oxfordshire police officer had ‘inappropriate’ contact with victim

A former Oxfordshire police officer resigned ahead of a hearing which found his contact with a victim of a domestic incident amounted to gross misconduct.

Ex-PC Andrew Green breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour by exchanging a number of inappropriate emails and text messages with a woman he had met following a report of a domestic incident between November, 2017, and January, 2018, the hearing yesterday (Monday, July 9) deemed.

This amounted to gross misconduct and breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.

A special case misconduct hearing which took place in front of the Chief Constable Francis Habgood at the force’s headquarters in Kidlington concluded that the former officer would have been dismissed had he still been serving.

The officer was found to have behaved in a manner likely to bring discredit upon the police service.

He failed to treat the victim with respect and courtesy by sending messages of a personal nature and did not respond with advice to concerns of the woman’s domestic situation.

PC Green, who was based in Oxfordshire Local Policing Area, resigned from the force with effect from Sunday.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: “The allegations that were subject to the hearing were sufficiently serious to the extent they amounted to dismissal, and the former officer would have been dismissed had he still be serving.

“The force takes its responsibility towards protecting the communities seriously, and treats all victims of domestic abuse with utmost sensitivity.

“There is no place in Thames Valley Police for an officer to behave in this way. When complaints such as these arise, they will be thoroughly investigated.

“Thames Valley Police will also submit PC Greens details to be placed on the College of Policings Barred List, preventing him from working as a police officer in future.”