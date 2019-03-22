Ex-Banbury police officer seen doing karate while injured ‘acted dishonestly’

A police misconduct hearing has concluded that a former Banbury officer would have been dismissed after being seen doing karate while on sick leave for a back injury.

The hearing on Thursday (March 21), heard that ex-PC Tony Alderman failed to be open and honest in regards to reporting sick for work between May and August last year.

Banbury Police Station

The panel concluded that gross misconduct was proven and his details will be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: “This hearing has concluded that former PC Alderman’s actions were dishonest and had he not already retired, former PC Alderman would have been dismissed from the force with immediate effect.”

From May 14, 2018, Mr Alderman reported that he was sick due to a back injury and returned to work on restricted duties and reduced hours on July 18.

Two days later, he stated that he could not fight or restrain, only do very little lifting and would be unable to do resuscitation if required, and that he was not attending the gym.

But on July 3, an officer had informed former PC Alderman’s sergeant that he had seen him completing a karate grading session in Banbury, and he was seen again doing karate on the day he returned to work.

During an investigation, he was also observed lifting heavy items of furniture, gardening, picking up recycling bags, and throwing items from the boot of his car into a skip.

The former officer was based in Banbury local policing area and retired from the force with effect from November 18.

He faced allegations that he breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and duties and responsibilities.

The hearing took place in front of a panel chaired by a legally qualified chairperson, John Bassett, at the force’s headquarters in Oxford Road, Kidlington.