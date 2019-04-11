Everest climber visits Sibford pupils

An award-winning author, film maker and mountaineer visited Sibford school to give a talk to students about his new book, The Everest Files.

Matt Dickinson, who has worked for National Geographic and the Discovery Channel, is now a celebrated author and visited Sibford school as a belated World Book Day treat for students.

Children from four local schools, as well as Sibford School listened to Matt talk about his Everest adventures transporting them to Everest base camp by sharing both videos and photos from his numerous expeditions.

Frances King, a librarian at Sibford School who organised the visit said: “Matt has truly inspired the students in an author talk.

“He also ran an expert advice session for our media students and two creative writing workshops.

“Reading started him on the journey of his adventurous life proving that books can take you out of your world.”

Matt spoke enthusiastically about his own adventures and encouraged his audience to follow their own dreams, ‘no matter how crazy they may be’.

Tabitha, 11, attended one of the creative writing workshops Matt ran.

She said: “It was great fun doing the writing workshop as it inspired me to write about a pyramid archaeologist battling a sandstorm.”

The adventurer climbed the north face of Everest in 1996 amid the worst weather conditions on record with hurricane-force winds and temperatures of minus 70.