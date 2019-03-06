Epic walk for Sibford student duo

Two Sixth Form Sibford School students will walk across three counties next month to raise money and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Seventeen-year-olds Dominic Mills and Henry Burton will be setting out on Saturday, April 6 to walk the Cotswold Way from Bath to Chipping Camden.

They will be walking virtually non-stop, including through the night, and hope to complete the journey in around 32 hours.

Dominic said: “The aim is to raise money for CF and also general awareness of the condition. Cystic Fibrosis affects more than 10,400 people in the UK.

“You are born with CF, you cannot catch it later in life, but one in 25 of us carries the faulty gene that causes it.

He added: “The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is working towards a brighter future for everyone with CF by funding cutting-edge research, driving up standards of care and supporting people with the condition and their loved ones every step of the way.”

The pair aim to raise £4,000 for the charity, to support Dominic and Henry on their epic trek visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dom-mills.