The rain, which began on Sunday and continued in a deluge yesterday (Monday) caused flooding all over the town and surrounding area, leaving some roads still flooded and with river levels rising.

Although many areas and roads of town and surrounding areas that were flooded have cleared, the level of waterways continues to rise as the rain has soaked into the fields and is draining into ditches, tributaries and brooks and making its way down to the river Cherwell and canal.

Today, according to official figures, the Cherwell is 1.5m high, from a low on Sunday of .10m.

While many areas are now safe, some are left clearing up including Adriana Gomez, who is heavily pregnant, but is mopping up after her Banbury flat flooded.

Karolina Rymarczyk sent us photos of her garden in Grange Road, Banbury, still completely under water.

We received several photos of the flooded bus station in Banbury yesterday and of rainwater cascading from Castle Quay down into the canal, whose level was high even then.

Outside the town Broughton Castle has been badly affected by the rain and continues to face trouble as the swollen brooks converge on the castle moat. The sluice gates have been opened in a bid to reduce levels. Martin Fiennes said he had never seen the moat so high. An Open Day tomorrow has been cancelled as the car park toilets are flooded.

1 . Jim Smith's flood pic at Banbury lock Jim Smith took this dramatic picture of a force of water pouring from around Castle Quay into the lock Photo: Jim Smith Photo Sales

2 . Geraldine Martin's canal picture Geraldine Martin's picture of the Oxford Canal lock at Banbury - with a high water level during the downpour yesterday Photo: Geraldine Martin Photo Sales

3 . Simon Kyte's flooded bus station picture Simon Kyte took this photo of the Banbury bus station completely under water Photo: Simon Kyte Photo Sales