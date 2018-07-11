Win a family ticket to Oxfordshire’s hidden gem

Happening now, in a land not too far away is a ground-breaking story of animal conservation that started life in a semi-detatched house in Witney.

Crocodiles of the World, just outside Brize Norton, is one of the leading crocodilian conservation centres in the world and houses 18 species of crocodiles, some of which are on the endangered list.

The Croc Man with one of his brood

The centre is the brainchild of Shaun Foggett who started with a few animals at his family home in West Oxfordshire.

By 2009 his collection had grew to 21 so had to be relocated and his quest to find suitable accommodation for his family of crocs was made into a Discovery Channel documentary and later a Channel 5 mini series.

In 2014 the zoo moved to its current location, future proofing the centre which now houses over 100 crocodiles, alligators and reptiles.

A daily highlight at the centre is the feeding of the Nile crocodiles in the croc house.

Terry Miles, the croc keeper seen in the video, became involved with the centre five years ago through his love of the creatures.

Terry said “I started volunteering. I saw the original Channel 5 TV series a long time ago and wanted to get involved then. I kind of knew someone who knew Shaun.

“Working with them and how clever they are is the biggest thing I’ve taken from it. They are very intelligent animals. The whole nutritional side has been very interesting.“

Crocodiles are social animals and can often be found lazing around saving energy

Terry also runs a croc keeper experience for anyone thinking about a life looking after crocodilians.

Terry said: “Adults or juniors can come on and see what it’s like to be a keeper for three hours. We do food preparation, data collection on the baby crocs. It’s really interesting.”

The Banbury Guardian is offering two sets of family tickets in this week’s printed edition, released today, Thursday, July 12.

To submit your entry simply answer the competition question on the competition entry page and send it in to the address given.

For more information on Crocodiles of the World click here.