Wildlife trust’s new years offer

Berks, Bucks and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) are offering a half price membership deal until the end of January.

Membership to the wildlife and natural resource trust, who have undertaken extensive work in Banbury’s Spiceball Park, costs from just £1.75 per month with the money going to help protect local species and nurture hidden wildlife and wild places across three counties.

Pond area at Spiceball Park have been renovated by the BBWOT

Membership also includes ; a welcome pack featuring a guide to over 85 nature reserves, three Wildlife News magazines per annun, monthly e-newsletters plus a free calendar.

For more information visit www.bbowt.org.uk.