Wildlife trust’s new years offer

Berks, Bucks and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) are offering a half price membership deal until the end of January.
Membership to the wildlife and natural resource trust, who have undertaken extensive work in Banbury’s Spiceball Park, costs from just £1.75 per month with the money going to help protect local species and nurture hidden wildlife and wild places across three counties.
Membership also includes ; a welcome pack featuring a guide to over 85 nature reserves, three Wildlife News magazines per annun, monthly e-newsletters plus a free calendar.
For more information visit www.bbowt.org.uk.