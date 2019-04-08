Welcoming spring lambs at Horley farm

For the next two weeks a Horley farm will give people the opportunity to experience the magic of lambing.

For the third year running Hadsham Farm, nestled between Hornton and Horley, is opening its gates to the public so they can experience lambing from birth right through to the lambs’ first steps out onto the fresh spring grass.

Every spring the farm lamb 250 ewes in their barns, before turning some 400 lambs and their mothers out onto the new grass when the weather warms up.

In addition to the lambing, Hadsham Farm has a play area, craft corner and an area to ‘hold a chick’ to keep the children occupied and tea, coffee, and other refreshments are available.

Although housed in barns visitors will need wellies or boots to walk outside from one barn to another and to the toilets.

Tickets are £4 and can be bought on the day.

The event raises money for charity and will run until April 22 from 10am daily.

For more information visit the farms website or Facebook page.