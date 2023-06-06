A group of volunteers from Banbury’s Rotary Club have been tidying up a section of the Oxford Canal tow path and the banks of the River Cherwell.

The clearing up of the canal and river path was given the nickname ‘Plastic Blitz’ by the volunteers, who wanted to do their bit to support the environment by removing as much plastic waste as they could.

Shopping trolleys, road barriers, traffic cones, and countless other forms of debris were hauled from the watercourses by the team on May 27, with help from Banbury Town Council’s park ranger team, which provided heavy-lifting equipment to remove bulkier objects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the end of the session, the teams had completely filled the town council’s lorry full of heavy items and debris hauled from the water, as well as 13 large sacks of rubbish collected from the banks and tow path.

The team's van was absolutely full of heavy items and debris hauled from the water by the end of the session.

If you wish to join the Banbury Rotary Club on a tidying up session, contact them at [email protected]