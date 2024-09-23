Updated - Two Banbury area schools close due to flooding - area has seen a month's rainfall in 36 hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Banbury area schools have been forced to close due to flooding after exceptional rainfall in the area.

The Warriner School, Bloxham and Frank Wise School have sent out emergency messages to parents to keep their children at home.

Banbury has seen over 50mm of rain within the past 24 hours and there is no sign of it stopping. The Gov.UK rain gauge shows that Grimsbury has had 60.1mm of rain while in Brackley has had 29.39mm.

Chipping Norton has also had an even greater deluge with 86.5mm and Shipston’s rainfall is recorded at 65.8mm. The recordings are for 12.15pm today (September 23).

The Met Office shows heavy rain continuing all day

Bicester has also had high rainfall recorded with 70.4mm within 24 hours.

Motorists on social media are reporting slow traffic on the A361 and a lot of surface water, with recommendations that people keep their speeds low.

Buses are reported to be running as normal.

A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council said: “Since the early hours of Sunday we have had a month’s rainfall in 36 hours. In common with neighbouring counties this is leading to flash flooding on the roads. We ask people to drive with exceptional care for their own safety and that of other road users.

The Met Office forecasts heavy rain continuing throughout this afternoon. More flooding seems inevitable

"Gulley cleaning machines are and will be operating to seek to mitigate problems however heavy rain is forecast to continue throughout today so the sheer volume of floodwater is not having a chance to drain away naturally.

“People are reminded of the hazards of driving in to floodwater and the risk of creating bow-waves that run into adjacent properties when this occurs.”

More rain is forecast by the Met Office throughout the day. Weather warnings are here. The Met Office says: “Some areas could see over a month's worth of rain falling on Monday.

“Rain warnings have been issued, with an Amber warning highlighting particular concern for central and northeastern parts of England. Stay #WeatherAware and take care during the day.”

The Warriner School which is closed today due to flooding

For advice in the event of major flooding see the national flood forum advice pages here https://nationalfloodforum.org.uk/about-flooding/during/during-a-flood/

For advice about driving in flood conditions see the AA’s advice here https://www.theaa.com/driving-advice/seasonal/driving-through-flood-water

And to sign up for flood warnings see follow the directions on the government flood warning site here https://www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings.