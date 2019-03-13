Two van drivers sought after tyres illegally dumped near Fritwell

Two van drivers are being sought by the council after more than 100 tyres were illegally dumped near Fritwell.

Cherwell District Council officers would like to speak to the drivers of two blue vans seen by a witness on a track off East Street, near the M40 flyover, in the early hours of March 4.

The tyres fly-tipped near Fritwell. Photo: Cherwell District Council

The 113 tyres comprised a mix of almost-new tyres and well-worn tyres, leading officers to believe they may have originated with a motoring company.

Cllr Debbie Pickford, lead member for clean and green, said: “This is the second, shocking fly-tip of tyres on this particular piece of land this year.

"I would ask members of the public who frequent the area to keep their eyes open for the two blue vans whose drivers we think are responsible.

“Footage from a dashcam or a note of the vehicle’s registration plate could be all we need to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The council officers are appealing for information to trace the culprits and assist with enforcement action.

Anyone with relevant information should contact the team in confidence on 01295 227007.