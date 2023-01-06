Town council plant more trees in Banbury as part of stunning Queen's Green Canopy

Sir Tony Baldry puts to finishing touches to the avenue while (from right to left) Cllr Phillips, Cllr Mallon, BTC’s landscape officer Julia O’Shea, and the council’s director of the environment Paul Almond look on.

The new avenue at Hanwell View Open Space brings the number of trees planted by Banbury Town Council that will be part of the canopy to 50.

The recently planted Hanwell View oak trees will be submitted to the canopy’s approval committee later this month and, when accepted, will be added to the map. A commemorative plaque will also be presented to the council.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a national tree planting initiative designed to be a living tribute to Queen Elizabeth ll and was set up as part of last year’s platinum jubilee celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.

After Her Majesty’s death last September, the canopy became a memorial project, and its run was extended until the end of March this year.

More than a million trees have so far been planted around the country by councils, organisations, and individuals, and the finished canopy will be a lasting reminder of the Queen’s outstanding service to her country and her people.

Banbury’s High Steward, Sir Tony Baldry said: "The Queen’s Green Canopy is a wonderful project, and I am delighted that Banbury is contributing to it in such a fantastic way. This avenue is quite magnificent."

Cllr Martin Phillips, chairman of the council’s general services committee, said: "Banbury’s canopy trees are fantastic additions to a unique national project that Banbury Town Council is pleased to support. Our two sites are places we can be proud of."