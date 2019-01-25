Top ten weird items dumped at Oxfordshire recycling centres since Christmas revealed

Some of the weird and wonderful items dumped at Oxfordshire recycling centres since Christmas have been revealed by the county council.

Musical instruments, sinks, and a massive Scooby Doo stuffed toy are just a selection of the unusual things left at the county’s seven household waste recycling centres.

Rachel Townsend, from Oxfordshire County Council’s waste and recycling team, said: “When you stop and think that our seven recycling centres process over 55,000 tonnes of waste every year, it’s perhaps not surprising that we see such a range of weird and wonderful stuff.

“The recycling centres accept a range of normal, familiar items, like fridges, TVs, electrical items, grass and tree cuttings, household chemicals, lightbulbs, batteries, clothes. Almost everything, including the kitchen sink!

“Around 60 per cent of everything deposited at the centres is recycled, but we can all help raise this further, separating our waste and placing it in the right container or skip."

Many of these quirky yet unwanted products, can be re-loved and given a new home through the Reuse schemes operated at all the recycling centres.

A vintage pram from a bygone era was left. Photo: Oxfordshire County Council

Before placing items that could be used again into the skips, speak to a member of staff for advice. The nearest ones to Banbury are at Alkerton and Ardley.

The recycling centres are for the use of residents only so they cannot accept any businesses, trade or commercial waste - plus the sale of reusable goods is not allowed.

County council member for the environment, Cllr Yvonne Constance, said: “The list of quirky items is a fun way to highlight a serious challenge; how to reduce unnecessary waste and protect the environment for future generations.

“Schemes like Reuse allow us to find new homes for many products that can be re-loved elsewhere.

Boogie night at the tip anyone? Photo: Oxfordshire County Council

"We also encourage everyone to use the many online services like Freegle to pass on unwanted items, or see if your local charity shop would like them.

“I’m continuing to investigate rumours that we’ll soon have a waste rock band and an orchestra. And with these wonderful images in mind, thanks to all our residents who are already in-tune when it comes to recycling!”

For further information on where to take your unwanted guitar, trumpet, roller skates or kitchen sink and opening times, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/recyclingAtoZ or www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/commercialwaste

Top Ten Pick of the Drops

How could anyone throw away this wooden rocking horse? Photo: Oxfordshire County Council

Ms Townsend explained: “So, we thought, what are the most peculiar items that residents have dropped off at the household waste recycling centres since Christmas?

"Here’s our top ten 'pick of the pops', or should I say, 'pick of the drops'.”

1. Child size Scooby Doo cuddly toy

2. Giant wolf’s head wall decoration, made of ceramic

3. Victorian metal chain link cot

4. Japanese inspired carved food tray

5. Skis, lots of skis!

6. Kitchen and bathroom accessories

7. Furby and friends

8. Old military helmet

9. A vintage pram

10. Guitars and other musical instruments