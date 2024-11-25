Banbury area residents and businesses are counting the cost in the aftermath of widespread flooding due to Storm Bert.

Our video – taken by Ian Gentles this morning (Monday) shows an expanse of water concealing the canal, whose banks were breached after a deluge of rain fell on Oxfordshire and surrounding counties.

The Mill Arts Centre has suffered its third flood this year. It was closed to the public, and performances moved to Woodgreen Hall, in January to allow for cleaning and repairs. The relocation was extended in June as work continued.

The week before it was due to reopen it was struck again by flooding and it was feared the return of shows at the Spiceball Park venue would be delayed. However the show did go on when the theatre welcomed guests back in early October.

The Mill Arts Centre, flooded again after unprecedented rainfall during Storm Bert. Picture by Ian Gentles

However within two months, Storm Bert has caused the third major flood. It is not yet known what the extent of the damage is.

The same flooding flowed over the bus station which has again been inundated. Our thanks to Ian Gentles for the photographs.

Houses were reported to have been flooded in Tadmarton Road, Bloxham, Hook Norton – where the brook overflowed its banks – and Wales Street, King’s Sutton.

Thames Valley Police has issued a warning about rogue traders trying to cash in on damage resulting from the storm.

Looking from the bus station toilets across the canal which has burst its banks. Picture by Ian Gentles

"If you have suffered roof, fence or other damage, please be aware of rogue traders trying to cash in,” said PCSO Moulding who warned householders not to agree to work from an unsolicited, cold calls.

“Be aware of ‘alarm bell’ tactics; claims such as - ‘I was just working in the area and saw that your garden/roof needed urgent attention’; ‘we are working at one of your neighbours’ and we have some material left over'; ‘I can take you to the bank/cashpoint to get the money’. Trust your instincts, don't be rushed. Seek advice from a neighbour or friend.”

Oxfordshire Trading Standards provides details of reliable traders for most house and garden needs. All applicants are vetted and have to pass stringent checks before they are added to the ‘Buy with Confidence’ scheme. Once signed up they must adhere to the customer service rules.

For a full list of approved traders, visit https://orlo.uk/OcVBg