Shocking video shows campaigner confronting huntsman with dead fox in south Warwickshire after dragging it out of the mouths of hounds

This video by the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs shows an anti-hunt campaigner confronting a huntsman with dead fox in south Warwickshire after she dragged it out of the mouths of hounds

An anti-hunt campaigner in south Warwickshire dragged a dead fox out of the mouths of hounds - and then confronted a huntsman with the body.

Video footage then shows the huntsman looking away as she tells him to look at the dead fox.

If the video is not working on your screen, click here to view it. WARNING: Some people might find the video distressing.

Fox hunting is illegal but huntsmen can use dogs for ‘drag’ or ‘trail’ hunting.

In this incident, the Bicester Hunt and Whaddon Chase said the hounds strayed from the trail which had been laid for them to follow and that they immediately reported it the police, and are helping them with their enquiries.

But members of West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said this is further evidence that these types of hunting are not working and foxes are still being killed.

This latest incident happened on Tuesday October 12 when the Bicester Hunt and Whaddon Chase were in the Priors Hardwick area of Warwickshire.

Members of West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs arrived around 8.45am and witnessed a fox being chased near Welsh Road.

A spokesperson for the Saboteurs said: "One saboteur immediately ran into the field to try and save the fox.

"The saboteur arrived at a thick hedgerow just as the hounds had all jumped in after the fox who had taken refuge inside it.

"The saboteur then struggled at times on and and knees to get through the thick undergrowth in order to get to the hounds.

"When she finally got there the hounds were ragging the fox’s body and tearing chunks out of it.

"The saboteur managed to take the body from the hounds and took it to confront a member of the hunt."

They added: “This is yet more evidence that “trail hunting” is nothing more than a smokescreen.

"The fact that we struggled so much navigating through the hedge and undergrowth shows how impossible it would have been to lay a trail in the hedgerow."

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for the Bicester Hunt and Whaddon Chase said: "There was an incident on Tuesday October 12 which occurred after some hounds strayed from the trail which had been laid for them to follow.

"This was immediately reported to the police by the hunt and we will assist them with any further enquiries."