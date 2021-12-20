Rubbish collections in Chipping Norton and west Oxfordshire communities see little change over the Christmas period

Bin lorries will be out as normal in Chippy and west Oxon although garden waste collections will be suspended temporarily

Normal rubbish, food waste and recycling collection days over the forthcoming Christmas and New Year break will stay the same although the garden waste service will be temporarily suspended.

Ubico, West Oxfordshire District Council’s waste contractor, will be out picking up refuse bins and emptying recycling containers, Monday to Friday, including on the three bank holidays, making it simpler for householders to dispose of their rubbish and recycling, such as glass, paper, foil and card.

However, garden waste bins will have to wait until Monday, January 10 before being emptied once the service is paused from, December 27.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Norman MacRae, Cabinet Member for the Environment at West Oxfordshire District Council said: “In the main, households will see little change to their waste collections this year, with crews out picking up refuse, food waste and recycling as normal. To support these services, which are under increased pressure at this time of year, we are suspending the garden waste service and redeploying the staff and vehicles to assist the other rounds where the volume of waste is greatest.

"To make sure no collections are missed, we are reminding residents to have their containers out promptly at the kerbside for 6am as householders may find crews get to their property earlier than they are used to, due to having the extra teams out.

"We would urge residents to keep up their good work when it comes to recycling, particularly over Christmas and New Year when there is so much more waste. With no delays in the emptying of bins this year, there should be less reason for recyclables to end up in the refuse but equally, to keep up the quality of West Oxfordshire’s recycling, please only put in items that you know can be recycled in to the blue-lidded bin and check beforehand if you are unsure.”

Additional recycling - except glass which must be presented in a kerbside box - can be put out in clear bags which are available from the Town Centre Shop in Welch Way, Witney.

Small amounts of flattened cardboard, no larger than A3 in size, will be taken if stacked tidily beside the recycling bin. Due to capacity on the trucks, any extra must not exceed the equivalent of a recycling box worth.

When the garden waste service resumes on Monday, January 10, the district council will collect real Christmas trees presented at the kerb on the scheduled garden waste collection, up to Monday, January 31, for all households. This is regardless of whether the property has a garden waste licence.

Small trees need to be put in the garden waste bin where available. Larger trees can be left outside of the bin but must be reduced to 2-3ft sections in order for crews to collect. All stands, lights and decorations must be removed first.