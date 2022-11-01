Price rise for garden waste customers by Cherwell District Council.

People who sign up to the district council's brown garden waste bin annual subscription licence before February 28, 2023 will pay £39 while those who sign up after March 1, 2023 will now pay £43.

Cllr Dan Sames, portfolio holder for cleaner and greener communities, said: “We are very grateful to everyone who uses our fortnightly garden waste service.

"We are acutely aware of the pressures on many people’s household budgets at the moment, and it is only very reluctantly that we are introducing this modest £3 price increase.

“Cherwell was the last council in Oxfordshire to introduce a charge for the popular service. We want to keep it as affordable as we can for local people, not only to minimise the impact on individual households, but to continue to encourage people to recycle, which is a key environmental goal of ours.

“I hope this only has a minimal impact on our residents while supporting our high-performing waste and recycling services in the face of financial pressures that are beyond our control, such as the increased cost of fuel.

"Two thirds of our current customers signed up with the early bird discount and even with the price rise factored in, this coming year’s £39 discounted price is still £1 cheaper than the standard going rate for the current year.