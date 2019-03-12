Refurb for Deddington play park to go ahead thanks to £25k grant

A play park for children aged under six in Deddington will be getting a refurbishment thanks to a £25,470 grant from the Government.

The Pocket Parks Plus fund grant will pay for the Windmill Community Centre’s play equipment to be replaced, a new sheltered area for parents and guardians, groundworks and landscaping.

Cllr Andrew McHugh, Cherwell District Council lead for Health and Wellbeing NNL-160507-103013009

The funded works are expected to start later this month and the installation of the new play equipment should be complete in time for the summer holidays.

The Oxfordshire Playing Fields Association has provided advice on design and equipment while Cherwell District Council is providing additional financial and project management support.

Lead member for health and wellbeing Cllr Andrew McHugh said: “It is a great example of what parish councils can do for their residents.

“Deddington has made great strides recently refreshing its play areas for older children, but this funding was really needed to replace the worn play equipment for the under-sixes.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s £3.75m pot requires parks to help visitors engage with the natural environment, something the project accomplished in its design.

The under-sixes park will complement recent and ongoing work on a games area for older children and a play area and woodland trail for six to 12-year-olds in Deddington.

The council also helped a succedsful bid in Stratton Audley near Bicester, receiving £15,500 for a new park with a wild area and orchard.

Cllr McHugh added: “I’m delighted that Cherwell has been successful in supporting these funding awards.

“Public play areas and green spaces are an essential part of community life; they help children learn and stay active and they allow parents to support one another and form new friendships.”