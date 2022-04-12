Recycling centre between Banbury and Brackley reopens following refurb

Lorna Hall and Nick Rodwell, of Ace Reuse Recycling Ltd, took over running the Farthinghoe recycling centre in mid-March, following its refurbishment by West Northamptonshire Council.

The pair came to Farthinghoe having been successfully rescuing and processing reusable items from Northamptonshire’s Household Waste Recycling Centres for the last 12 years, and say they want to maintain the centre’s community atmosphere.

Lorna said: “One of the first things I learnt following the reopening is how much of a community space this is. We want to continue that feeling of community and inclusivity, and welcome all people.

Farthinghoe’s popular reuse and recycling centre located between Banbury and Brackley reopened under new management last month. (photo from West Northamptonshire District Council)

“The site is teeming with wildlife thanks to the nature reserve. It’s a unique spot really, unlike any other recycling centre. We have plans to make improvements, such as a new compactor to improve cardboard recycling efficiency.”

Lorna and Nick are working with Grow Wild Outreach, a not-for-profit community interest company that supports people with disabilities and mental health challenges to connect with environmental and conservation activities.

Lorna added: “We will be supporting Grow Wild through profits made in the reuse shop on site.

“We will also support Grow Wild by offering traineeships and volunteering opportunities on site. We will be employing a sub-contractor to service repair appliances on site, and we also are hoping to offer an apprenticeship this year.

Recycling Operative Kevin Bennington and Director Lorna Hall at the recently reopened recycling centre near Farthinghoe (photo from West Northamptonshire District Council)

“It’s important to reuse items wherever possible, as it create less waste being sent for recycling or to landfill.

“It also offers affordable items to people with different budgets. The way we consume goods and products has to change, and we need to think more about how we manage our waste.”

The facility, off the A422 Banbury Road, between Brackley and Middleton Cheney, operates five days a week, closing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Open from 9am to 5pm, the site will continue to accept the same range of materials for recycling and reuse as previously.