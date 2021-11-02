Raw sewage has been pumped into waterways near Banbury for thousands of hours, the local Labour party has revealed - locations are provided

Sewage has been pumped into Banbury area waterways for thousands of hours, according to figures released by the local Labour Party

Mrs Prentis voted against a proposal from the Lords in relation to the Environment Bill, currently on its way through Parliament, that would have placed legal duties on the companies to reduce discharges. The legislation was defeated by 265 MPs’ votes to 202.

Leader of the Banbury & Bicester Labour Party, Cllr Sean Woodcock said new analysis of Rivers Trust research reveals the 'sickening level' of raw sewage pumped into local waterways.

The figures come as pressure builds on Conservative MPs to drop their opposition to a ban on the deliberate pumping of raw sewage into our rivers and by our beaches. Mr Woodcock called their opposition 'sickening'.

Cllr Sean Woodcock, leader of the Banbury & Bicester Labour Party

He said: "As COP26 begins in Glasgow, the Conservatives have failed to set out any meaningful way forward after they whipped their MPs to oppose a ban in the Commons last week. Leading campaigner Feargal Sharkey has been clear that Government statements so far ‘[do] not even come remotely close’ to what is required.

The legislation is expected to return to the Commons next Monday, November 8.

The figures include:

· Shutford Sewage Treatment Works spilled 114 times for a total of 1530 hours.

· Bloxham Sewage Treatment Works spilled 119 times for a total of 2323 hours.

· Bicester spilled 117 times for a total of 1236 hours.

Across Banbury & Bicester Constituency there have been 829 of spills lasting a staggering 9,769 hours last year alone, Mr Woodcock said. “These figures are utterly revolting. Raw sewage is being pumped into local waterways for the equivalent of hours every single day. This has to stop, it’s bad for the environment, it’s bad for local families, and frankly it’s utterly disgusting," he said.

“People in Banbury & Bicester will find it utterly astonishing that Victoria Prentis has voted against a ban on pumping raw sewage into our waterways.

“After eleven years in power this is the state the Conservatives have left us in. Britain is better than this. It’s time for a change.”