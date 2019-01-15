Proud mum hopes kids’ Adderbury Lakes litter pick will make a difference

A proud mother hopes her children’s selfless efforts to pick up rubbish at Adderbury Lakes will inspire others not to litter in public spaces.

Bella Camilleri, seven, and her brother Leo, four, were so appalled at the amount of litter at the beauty spot during a recent visit that they felt compelled to tidy it up, according to their mum Tanya.

Bella and Leo were less than pleased. Photo: Tanya Camilleri NNL-190115-123153001

“The first thing we saw was the litter and I had a bag in the car so I picked it up and by the time we finished we had a few bagfuls,” she said.

“There just seems to be more litter everywhere you look, kids’ parks, playgrounds and schools, it shouldn’t be happening but Bella is on a mission to pick it all up!

“She’s got such a kind heart, she loves nature and animals, so for her to want to do it makes me so proud, but she shouldn’t have to be doing this.”

The family from Grimsbury enjoy regular walks around the reservoir, Adderbury Lakes and other green spaces.

Tanya said there is not usually quite so much rubbish but on the day they went it was particularly bad. After their litter pick blitz, Tanya wrote on Facebook complaining about the mess and urged others not to litter.

Her post got a massive response with hundreds of ‘likes’, shares and supportive comments.

Tanya said: “People were saying that my post made them think more about littering, but I was amazed by the reaction.

“I told Bella and she said, ‘if those people listen to me then they can pass the message on,’ which was so sweet –she’s going to change the world.

“We feel quite proud that our post has made people think and made a difference to the world.”