Protestors remind drivers of Hennef Way pollution levels at rush hour

Rush hour drivers were reminded of the dangerous levels of pollution on Hennef Way by protesters last week.

Environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion held a demonstration on the roundabout for Ruscote Avenue by Tesco Extra from 5pm on Thursday (March 21).

The pollution demonstration in Banbury. Photo: Cassi Perry NNL-190325-105813001

They held placards and banners to highlight how the road has the second-highest levels of nitrogen dioxide emissions outside of London.

Councillor Hannah Banfield took part in the protest and has long had concerns about the road’s impact on air quality, especially with Tarmac wanting to expand its operation.

“I feel it’s my responsibility to warn residents that Hennef Way has dangerous levels of nitrogen dioxide due to traffic congestion,” she said.

“If the Tarmac planning application is granted this situation can only get worse.

Cllr Hannah Banfield at the pollution protest. Photo: Cassi Perry NNL-190325-105836001

“I feel we need funding for a ring road and more public transport.”