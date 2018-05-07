Pretty in pink in Banbury park for a reason

Banbury Town Council is supporting cancer research by planting pink tulips in People’s Park.

The council is working with Oxford-based charity UCARE (Urology Cancer Research and Education) to raise awareness of urological cancers.

The charity is celebrating its 10th anniversary by organising a sea of pink tulips throughout Oxfordshire and the town council is playing its part by highlighting the charity’s work. Lord and Lady Saye and Sele of Broughton Castle are patrons of the charity.

Park user Aneta Whittle is pictured with her daughter Lenna, 2, admiring the tulips.