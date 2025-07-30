Popular village fireworks event near Banbury to end after 54 years
The Bodicote Village Hall Committee, which has run the popular Bodicote fireworks and bonfire night since 1970, announced yesterday (July 29) that the long-running tradition had come to an end.
Originally started as a small village display, the event has grown each year and has seen hundreds of families from across the region attending in recent times.
Past events have included burger vans, fairground attractions, and stalls selling cakes, with profits raised from the event going towards maintaining the village hall and Kingsfield, where the display took place.
However, due to future development works taking place at the district council’s former Bodicote House headquarters, which is located next to Kingsfield, parking for the event will no longer be available in the future.
The organisers said: “It is with a heavy heart that the Bodicote Village Hall Committee, who organise the fireworks and bonfire event each year, has had to make the very difficult decision that this event will no longer be able to take place.
“The new development due to take place at Bodicote House has meant that our main car parking area is no longer available. This is a huge loss, and there is no other suitable parking available.
“We also have to take into account the access issues to the new estate behind Banbury Cricket Club and the financial risks, as operating costs have increased hugely over the years, which we have to commit to before the day arrives.”
The organisers have thanked everyone who played a part in the event over the past 50 or so years, and thank the local community for supporting the event and helping to raise thousands of pounds for the village hall over the years.
They said: “We know it will be felt as a huge loss to the surrounding community and beyond, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the many volunteers who have supported us and been instrumental in making this happen, as well as everyone who has attended over the years.”
