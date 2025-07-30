Popular village fireworks event near Banbury to end after 54 years

After providing 54 years of Bonfire Night entertainment, organisers have decided to pull the plug on the longest-running fireworks display in the Banbury area.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bodicote Village Hall Committee, which has run the popular Bodicote fireworks and bonfire night since 1970, announced yesterday (July 29) that the long-running tradition had come to an end.

Originally started as a small village display, the event has grown each year and has seen hundreds of families from across the region attending in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Past events have included burger vans, fairground attractions, and stalls selling cakes, with profits raised from the event going towards maintaining the village hall and Kingsfield, where the display took place.

After 54 years of providing firework and bonfire night entertainment, the Bodicote fireworks display has sadly come to an end.

However, due to future development works taking place at the district council’s former Bodicote House headquarters, which is located next to Kingsfield, parking for the event will no longer be available in the future.

The organisers said: “It is with a heavy heart that the Bodicote Village Hall Committee, who organise the fireworks and bonfire event each year, has had to make the very difficult decision that this event will no longer be able to take place.

“The new development due to take place at Bodicote House has meant that our main car parking area is no longer available. This is a huge loss, and there is no other suitable parking available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have to take into account the access issues to the new estate behind Banbury Cricket Club and the financial risks, as operating costs have increased hugely over the years, which we have to commit to before the day arrives.”

The organisers have thanked everyone who played a part in the event over the past 50 or so years, and thank the local community for supporting the event and helping to raise thousands of pounds for the village hall over the years.

They said: “We know it will be felt as a huge loss to the surrounding community and beyond, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the many volunteers who have supported us and been instrumental in making this happen, as well as everyone who has attended over the years.”